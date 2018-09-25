Indian spinners help Australia counter Pakistan’s Yasir, Shadab

Australia have brought two Indian leg-spinners to prepare the side against Pakistan’s spin attack in the United Arab Emirates, Cricket Australia reported.

Pradeep Sahu and K.K. Jiyas have been roped in by Australia to help its batsmen counter the Pakistan spin attack in the tour. Former Indian spinner Sridharan Sriram has been enlisted as consultant coach for the team.

“We’re pretty lucky that our spin bowling coach Sri is from India and gladly dragged over a couple of mates of his from back home,” fast bowler Peter Siddle said. “They’re experienced and they’re very good bowlers in their own right.”

“They (Pakistan) have got two star leg-spinners, Yasir Shah – who we’ve played before, he’s a great player – and Shadab Khan, who’s been playing and we expect to line up.”

“Shabab and Yasir are both leg-spinners, they both bowl totally different. Making the most of the leg-spinners that we’ve had in the nets here … their change-ups have really helped us.”

Yasir Shah played a prominent role in Pakistan’s 2-0 victory over Australia in the Test series in 2014-15. He had taken 12 wickets in the series.

Australia’s tour of UAE begins with a four-day practice match against Pakistan A from September 29 to October 2 in Dubai.

The first Test will be played from October 7 to October 11 at Dubai. Abu Dhabi will host the second Test from October 16 to October 20.

The first game of the three-match Twenty20 series will be play at Abu Dhabi on October 24. Dubai will host the second and third T20 fixtures on October 26 and October 28.