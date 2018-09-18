India play Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2018

September 18, 2018

A win for India will take the side to Super Four stage. Photo: AFP

India will begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Hong Kong in Dubai on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 4:30pm Pakistan time.

India will qualify for the Super Four stage if they secure a victory in today’s match.

Hong Kong have already suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan by eight wickets in the tournament.

India (squad): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan (squad): Anshuman Rath (captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan and Aftab Hussain.

 
 
 

