Asia Cup 2018: India, Bangladesh battle for Asian cricket supremacy

India will take on Bangladesh in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

The final will start at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

India is the only unbeaten side in the competition so far. They started their group stage with a nervy 26-run win over Hong Kong and trounced arch rivals Pakistan by eight wickets.

In the Super Four stage, the “Men in Blue” beat Bangladesh by seven wickets and picked up a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pakistan. Their fixture against Afghanistan ended in a tie.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 137-run win over Sri Lanka but lost to Afghanistan by 136 runs.

After its defeat to India, they picked up back to back victories against Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, will pin their hopes on younger players to shock the six-time champions.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes.