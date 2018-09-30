India, Sri Lanka secure wins in Under-19 Asia Cup 2018

Sri Lanka and India won their respective Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 fixtures on Sunday.

Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 10 wickets in Chittagong.

A thumping victory for Sri Lanka as they defeat Hong Kong by 10 wickets without breaking a sweat.

Sri Lanka – 58/0

NAVOD DINUSRI – 35*

NISHAN MADUSHKA – 21*#SLvHK #YouthAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/lT8HXMaUEI — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 30, 2018

Hong Kong were all out for 56 runs in 33.1 overs. Adit Gorawara was the top scorer with 10 runs.

Shashika Dulshan took five wickets in the game. Kalana Parera and Dulith Wellalage grabbed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka chased the target in 9.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Nipun Parera scored 35 runs, and Nishan Madushka made 21 runs for the team.

Shashika Dulshan was named Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

India trounced Unthe ited Arab Emirates by 227 runs at Savar.

India, batting first, made 354/6 with Devdutt Padikkal and Anuj Rawat scoring 121 and 102 runs, respectively.

Alishan Sharaful and Aaron Benjamin picked up two wickets each for Hong Kong. Palaniapan Meiyappan and Ronak Panoly took two wickets each as well.

The UAE were dismissed for 127 runs in 33.5 overs, with Ali Mirza scoring 41 runs. Siddharth Desai took six wickets for India.

Devdutt Padikkal was named the Player of the Match.