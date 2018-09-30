India, Sri Lanka secure wins in Under-19 Asia Cup 2018

September 30, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council

Sri Lanka and India won their respective Under-19 Asia Cup 2018 fixtures on Sunday.

Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 10 wickets in Chittagong.

Hong Kong were all out for 56 runs in 33.1 overs. Adit Gorawara was the top scorer with 10 runs.

Shashika Dulshan took five wickets in the game. Kalana Parera and Dulith Wellalage grabbed two wickets each.

Sri Lanka chased the target in 9.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Nipun Parera scored 35 runs, and Nishan Madushka made 21 runs for the team.

Shashika Dulshan was named Player of the Match for his performance with the ball.

India trounced Unthe ited Arab Emirates by 227 runs at Savar.

India, batting first, made 354/6 with Devdutt Padikkal and Anuj Rawat scoring 121 and 102 runs, respectively.

Alishan Sharaful and Aaron Benjamin picked up two wickets each for Hong Kong. Palaniapan Meiyappan and Ronak Panoly took two wickets each as well.

The UAE were dismissed for 127 runs in 33.5 overs, with Ali Mirza scoring 41 runs. Siddharth Desai took six wickets for India.

Devdutt Padikkal was named the Player of the Match.

 
 
 

See Also

South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in first ODI

September 30, 2018 6:30 pm

U-19 Asia Cup 2018: Naseem takes five as Pakistan thrash Hong Kong

September 30, 2018 3:03 pm

Pakistan A dismissed for 278 against Australia in practice game

September 30, 2018 1:40 pm

PCB-BCCI dispute: ICC to hear case from Monday

September 30, 2018 12:51 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist arrested for allegedly raping a minor

September 29, 2018 8:23 pm

War with India is not an option, says FM Qureshi

September 29, 2018 7:18 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.