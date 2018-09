India field against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2018

India won the toss and chose to field in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture against Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja is replacing Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

India finished on top of Group A after beating arch rivals Pakistan and Hong Kong in the pool stage.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka but went on to lose by Afghanistan in Group B.

Teams:

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wicket keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh (playing XI): Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket keeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.