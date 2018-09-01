India beat Pakistan to win bronze in Asiad hockey

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 to win the bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 hockey event on Saturday.

India had a blistering start as Akashdeep Singh put the side ahead in the third minute of the game. The side doubled their lead in the 50th minute as Harmanpreet Singh netted the second goal for his side.

Muhammad Atiq pulled one goal back for Pakistan as he scored in the 52nd minute.

Pakistan lost their semi-final to Japan 0-1 while India lost their semi-final fixture to Malaysia 2-3 on penalty strokes.

Pakistan missed out on the opportunity to directly qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo following the loss. Pakistan stands at No 34 on the medals table with four bronze medals to its name.

India is placed at No 8 with 67 medals — 15 golds, 24 silver and 30 bronze.