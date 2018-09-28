India beat Bangladesh in thriller to win Asia Cup 2018

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-over thriller to win the Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Saturday.

This is India’s seventh Asia Cup victory.

India won the toss and elected to field in the fixture.

Bangladesh were restricted to 222 in 48.3 overs with Liton Das scoring a century.

He made 121 runs from 117 balls with 12 boundaries and two sixes to his name. Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 33 and 32 runs with the bat respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets for India while Kedar Jadhav finished with two wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal took a wicket each as well.

India chased down the target of 223 in 50 overs with three wickets to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front as he made 48 runs from 55 balls with the help of three boundaries and three maximums. Dinesh Karthik and M.S. Dhoni scored 37 and 36 runs respectively.

Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain grabbed two wickets each for Bangladesh while Nazmul Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mahmudullah took a wicket each in the final.