India always under pressure when facing Pakistan, says Miandad

September 19, 2018




Former cricketer Javed Miandad has said that the Indian side is always under pressure when facing Pakistan in cricket matches.

The former batsman said that the Indian side does not perform well when they come under pressure during matches.

Miandad, speaking about star batsman Virat Kohli’s absence from the Asia Cup 2018, said that it will make a difference to their team.

He advised the Pakistan side not to take India lightly as they are a tough side to beat. “A tough competition is expected between the two sides.

“They [Pakistan] have to perform well in this game,” he said.

Miandad said that the Pakistan side have nothing to be worried about. “Every player should set a target and play according to it.”
 
 
 

