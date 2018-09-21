I want to win the World Cup for Pakistan, says Imam-ul-Haq

September 21, 2018

AFP Photo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he wants to be his team’s main batsman and win the World Cup for his country.

Speaking to the ICC, the young opener said everybody knows that Pakistan’s batting has always been an issue, especially when they are chasing.

With an average of 66.22 in his first 11 ODIs, the young opener has cemented his place in the side.

“I want to be the guy that our nation can trust,” Haq said.

Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he wants to develop a pool of players from which the World Cup squad can be chosen.

“Our goal is to make a pool of around 25 players and we will choose our squad from those players,” Ahmed told the ICC.

We have a good mix of youth of youth and experience, he said, adding that the youngsters are cementing their place in the team.

“Our senior players like Shoaib Malik are helping a lot,” the captain said. “Muhammad Hafeez worked a lot too.”

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018: Shahidi, Asghar power Afghanistan to 257 against Pakistan

September 21, 2018 8:20 pm

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $10b agreement, claims PTI leader

September 21, 2018 7:58 pm

No meeting between foreign ministers in New York, India tells Pakistan

September 21, 2018 5:30 pm

The US is considering restoring $300m military aid to Pakistan

September 21, 2018 9:46 am

Pakistan elected member of IAEA’s board of governors for 2 years

September 21, 2018 12:13 am

Imran Khan is an ordinary man who had big dreams, PM Khan tells Saudi Gazette

September 20, 2018 8:29 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.