I want to win the World Cup for Pakistan, says Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq said he wants to be his team’s main batsman and win the World Cup for his country.

Speaking to the ICC, the young opener said everybody knows that Pakistan’s batting has always been an issue, especially when they are chasing.

With an average of 66.22 in his first 11 ODIs, the young opener has cemented his place in the side.

“I want to be the guy that our nation can trust,” Haq said.

Pakistan’s captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he wants to develop a pool of players from which the World Cup squad can be chosen.

“Our goal is to make a pool of around 25 players and we will choose our squad from those players,” Ahmed told the ICC.

We have a good mix of youth of youth and experience, he said, adding that the youngsters are cementing their place in the team.

“Our senior players like Shoaib Malik are helping a lot,” the captain said. “Muhammad Hafeez worked a lot too.”