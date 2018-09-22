How Twitter reacted to Pakistan’s win against Afghanistan

September 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan clinched a three-wicket win against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2018. Social media was abuzz during the match and Twitterati were posting memes and opinions throughout the close contest.

Pakistan will take on India on September 23. The green shirts lost to India by eight wickets on September 19.

 
 
 

See Also

Prime Minister Imran Khan is disappointed at India’s ‘arrogant’ response to call for talks

September 22, 2018 3:57 pm

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan looking to turn the tables on India on Sunday

September 22, 2018 3:47 pm

Hasan, Asghar, Rashid fined for violating ICC code of conduct

September 22, 2018 3:11 pm

Sarfraz is all praises for Shoaib’s performance against Afghanistan

September 22, 2018 1:21 pm

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to win deaf tri-nation T20 series

September 22, 2018 12:42 pm

Malik takes Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2018 thriller

September 22, 2018 12:45 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.