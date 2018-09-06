Hong Kong down UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2018

Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2018 as they beat the United Arab Emirates in the final of the qualifying tournament by two wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Hong Kong restricted the UAE to 176/9 in 24 overs as Ashfaq Ahmed scored 79 runs while Shaiman Anwar made 22 runs for the team.

Aizaz Khan grabbed five wickets for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong reached its target of 177 in 23.3 overs overs with two wickets to spare.

The UAE’s Mohammad Naveed grabbed two wickets for the side.

Hong Kong is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and India.

They will begin their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Pakistan on September 16 and will play against India on September 18. The two matches will be played in Dubai.