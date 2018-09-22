Hockey team coach resigns over poor results

September 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

Roelant Oltmans has stepped down as the head coach of Pakistan hockey team.

He resigned due to the team’s poor performance.

In his email to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oltmans took responsibility for the team’s recent defeats.

He stated, “I’m responsible for the performance and results of the team.”

“I feel that the circumstances at present do not create an environment where we can get the best out of the team,” he added.

Oltmans stated that he didn’t think the PHF had the ability to change the circumstances as needed.

The Dutch media, on the other hand, reported that Oltmans resigned because he was offered a high salary from another Asian side.

The hockey federation had appointed Oltmans head coach in January this year, for two years.

The team performed miserably under his leadership. Pakistan finished seventh in the Commonwealth Games this year and came last in the 2018 Champions Trophy.

 
 
 

