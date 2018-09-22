Hasan, Asghar, Rashid fined for violating ICC code of conduct

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali along with Afghan players Rashid Khan and Asghar Afghan have been fined for violating the code of conduct in their Asia Cup 2018 fixture.

The three cricketers have been fined 15% of their match fees.

Ali and Afghan were found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

Khan was guilty under Article 2.1.7 which states, “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

The ICC has also handed demerit points to the three cricketers for their behaviour.

Ali had threatened to throw the ball at Hashmatullah Shahidi. Afghan had brushed soldiers with the Pakistani bowler as he went for a run in the 37th over.

Khan was punished for gesturing towards Asif Ali after taking his wicket in the 47th over.

Pakistan had defeated Afghanistan by three wickets in the Super Four stage fixture of the 2018 Asia Cup.