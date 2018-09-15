Has Matt Hardy wrestled his final match?

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy told fans that he will be retiring soon, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported.

Hardy fought a triple threat tag team match when he teamed up with Bray Wyatt to take on The B-Team and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a choice. This was probably my last match ever,” he told a fan who was begging him not to retire.

He said he was going to take time off from in-ring competition to undergo physical therapy.

Hardy shot into fame when he arrived in the sport-entertainment scene with his actual brother Jeff and formed Team Xtreme with Lita, his former girlfriend. Their tag team Table, Ladders and Chairs matches with the likes of Dudley Boyz along with Edge and Christian are still remembered today.

He is a 13-tag team champion. He has wrestled under several gimmicks including “Woken” and “Version 1”.