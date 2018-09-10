Hafeez will be included in World Cup 2019, confirms Sarfraz

Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed has confirmed that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is included in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 plans.

“Mohammad Hafeez is an important player and is in our plans for the World Cup next year,” he said. “We will include him in the team whenever it’s necessary,” he said.

“Chief selector Inzamamul Haq never said that Hafeez’s career is over.”

Sarfraz went on to say that the Asia Cup 2018 is a major tournament as the top teams of the world are participating in it. He said that Pakistan will play against India with all guns blazing.

Speaking about his performance, the Pakistani captain commented that he is trying to improve and contribute as much as he can.

He said that each team has announced a strong squad and they are not taking any side lightly. “We will try to score a big total and defend it throughout the competition,” he said.

The conditions in Dubai are humid and the batsmen will face problems in scoring runs. The spinners will have a key role to play. We have good bowlers who will play their role in defending the score, he said.

Pakistan will begin it Asia Cup campaign on September 16 against Hong Kong. They will play arch rivals India on September 19.