Eight teams square off in Aik Awam Unity Cup quarter-finals

The quarter-finals of the inaugural Aik Awam Unity Cup will be played at Karachi’s Gizri Football Ground on Tuesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Young Meeran will face National Fighter at 04:00pm while Tanzeem Sports will take on Young Baloch at 05:30pm in the second match.

The third quarter final will be contested between Lyari Brothers and Gizri Brothers at 07:00pm and Al Wajid will square off against Light of Baloch at 08:30pm.

The Aik Awam Unity Cup is being organised by the Elaj Trust and Aik Awam Movement to commemorate the Defence Day and to pay tribute to the footballers of the country.

Teams registered under the Sindh Football Association are taking part in the event. The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs100,000 while the runners-up will be awarded Rs50,000.

The teams finishing third and fourth will be awarded Rs25,000 each.

The winners of the player of the tournament, golden boot and golden glove awards will be awarded Rs15,000.

SAMAA Digital is the official media partner of the event.