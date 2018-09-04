Eight domestic cricketers taken to the hospital after bed bug attack

Eight cricketers were taken to the hospital after being bitten by bed bugs in the locker room of the Diamond Stadium in Islamabad.

Cricketer Imran Farhat took to Twitter to vent his anger about the situation.

So many players are bitten by bugs during the match at Dimond cricket ground around 8 h b l players been to hospital because off disgusting dressing room and ground pic.twitter.com/gGxjAUK817 — Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) September 4, 2018

He claimed that players are taking antibiotics to deal with the bed bugs.

Everyone feeling sick and struggling because of the ground conditions all the players are also on antibiotics — Imran Farhat (@imranfarhat1982) September 4, 2018

Earlier, Former Pakistani captain Misbahul Haq had posted a video of the poor locker room conditions at the LCCA stadium.