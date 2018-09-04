Eight domestic cricketers taken to the hospital after bed bug attack

September 4, 2018

Cricketers show off their bite marks. Photo Courtesy: Imran Farhat

Eight cricketers were taken to the hospital after being bitten by bed bugs in the locker room of the Diamond Stadium in Islamabad.

Cricketer Imran Farhat took to Twitter to vent his anger about the situation.

He claimed that players are taking antibiotics to deal with the bed bugs.

Earlier, Former Pakistani captain Misbahul Haq had posted a video of the poor locker room conditions at the LCCA stadium.

 
 
 

