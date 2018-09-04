Ehsan Mani has been elected PCB chief for three years

Ehsan Mani has been elected the Pakistan Cricket Board chairperson for a period of three years.

He was elected as the PCB chief unopposed by the Board of Governors during a meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Mani has succeeded Najam Sethi who stepped down from office on August 20. He was nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the position on the same day.

Mani has served as president of the International Cricket Council from 2003 to 2006.

He was the PCB’s representative to the ICC from 1986 to 1989. He was elected chairperson of the ICC Finance and Marketing Committee in 1996 till its dissolution in June 2002.

Mani has also served as vice-president of the ICC’s Executive Board.