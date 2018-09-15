Dortmund beat Frankfurt 3-1 to go top in Bundesliga

September 15, 2018

Players of Borussia Dortmund celebrate their Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo: AFP

Borussia Dortmund scored twice in the second half to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 on Friday and notch their second win in three league matches that put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga.

Defender Abdou Diallo put the hosts ahead with his first Bundesliga goal when he netted on the rebound after his header was initially saved in the 36th minute.

After the goal Dortmund’s attack started to stutter as the midfield lost possession and Eintracht grew bolder.

Frenchman Sebastien Haller snatched a deserved equaliser in the 68th minute, pouncing on a failed clearance by Marcel Schmelzer to volley in.

But former Eintracht player Marius Wolf struck back four minutes later after superb work from teenager Jadon Sancho who shook off two players and floated a pin-point cross to his team mate at the far post.

Substitute Paco Alcacer, making his Bundesliga debut after joining from Barcelona this season, also got onto the scoresheet with an 88th minute goal to seal Eintracht’s second consecutive loss.

Dortmund are on seven points from three matches, with champions Bayern Munich on six from two matches and facing Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

 
 
 

See Also

Ligue 1: Teenager Diaby on target as PSG hammer St Etienne by 4-0

September 15, 2018 1:07 pm

Aik Awam Unity Cup: National Fighters to face Gizri Star in final

September 15, 2018 1:02 pm

Barcelona loan recruit Alcacer scores on Dortmund debut

September 15, 2018 8:32 am

Russia’s Denis Cheryshev cleared of wrongdoing by anti-doping agency

September 14, 2018 1:48 pm

Aik Awam Unity Cup semifinal stage to kick off

September 14, 2018 1:30 pm

Pakistan puts on a decent show at the SAFF Championship 2018

September 13, 2018 3:57 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Omar Shaukat

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.