Dolly, Silly Point, Fine Leg: Some weird cricket terms and their meaning

Like every game, cricket has its own technical terms and phrases, some amusing, some downright weird.

We take a look at some of the weirdest terms in cricket and what they mean.

Cow Shot

A “cow shot” is played when a batsman hits the ball towards the “cow corner”, which is also known as the “deep-mid wicket”.

Pyjamas

It refers to colour kits in the limited overs format of the game.

Sticky Dog

Sticky Dog refers to a pitch that is damp, soft and difficult to bat on.

Fine leg

Fine leg is a fielding position behind the wicket-keeper towards the boundary.

Chinaman

Left-arm spinners bowl Chinaman in which they turn the ball from off-stump to leg stump.

Silly Point

Silly point refers to a fielding position located right next to the batsman on the off-side.

Dibbly Dobbly

Dibbly dobbly describes a delivery which is easy to hit.

Leg Glance

Leg glance is a flick shot played towards the leg side.

Sweep shot

A sweep shot is played when the batsman goes down on one-knee and hits the ball towards the leg side.

Dolly

Dolly refers to a simple catch.