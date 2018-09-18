Dolly, Silly Point, Fine Leg: Some weird cricket terms and their meaning

September 18, 2018

Like every game, cricket has its own technical terms and phrases, some amusing, some downright weird.

We take a look at some of the weirdest terms in cricket and what they mean.

  1. Cow Shot

A “cow shot” is played when a batsman hits the ball towards the “cow corner”, which is also known as the “deep-mid wicket”.

  1. Pyjamas

It refers to colour kits in the limited overs format of the game.

  1. Sticky Dog

Photo Courtesy: The Courier

Sticky Dog refers to a pitch that is damp, soft and difficult to bat on.

  1. Fine leg

Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia

Fine leg is a fielding position behind the wicket-keeper towards the boundary.

  1. Chinaman

Photo: AFP

Left-arm spinners bowl Chinaman in which they turn the ball from off-stump to leg stump.

  1. Silly Point

Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia

Silly point refers to a fielding position located right next to the batsman on the off-side.

  1. Dibbly Dobbly

Photo: AFP

Dibbly dobbly describes a delivery which is easy to hit.

  1. Leg Glance

Leg glance is a flick shot played towards the leg side.

  1. Sweep shot

Photo: AFP

A sweep shot is played when the batsman goes down on one-knee and hits the ball towards the leg side.

  1. Dolly

Photo: AFP

Dolly refers to a simple catch.

 
 
 

