Dolly, Silly Point, Fine Leg: Some weird cricket terms and their meaning

Like every game, cricket has its own technical terms and phrases, some amusing, some downright weird.
We take a look at some of the weirdest terms in cricket and what they mean.
- Cow Shot
A “cow shot” is played when a batsman hits the ball towards the “cow corner”, which is also known as the “deep-mid wicket”.
- Pyjamas
It refers to colour kits in the limited overs format of the game.
- Sticky Dog
Sticky Dog refers to a pitch that is damp, soft and difficult to bat on.
- Fine leg
Fine leg is a fielding position behind the wicket-keeper towards the boundary.
- Chinaman
Left-arm spinners bowl Chinaman in which they turn the ball from off-stump to leg stump.
- Silly Point
Silly point refers to a fielding position located right next to the batsman on the off-side.
- Dibbly Dobbly
Dibbly dobbly describes a delivery which is easy to hit.
- Leg Glance
Leg glance is a flick shot played towards the leg side.
- Sweep shot
A sweep shot is played when the batsman goes down on one-knee and hits the ball towards the leg side.
- Dolly
Dolly refers to a simple catch.