Dinesh Chandimal out of Asia Cup with finger injury

September 11, 2018

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of their Asia Cup campaign after failing to overcome a finger injury, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

Test captain Chandimal, 28, fractured his right middle finger while playing for Colombo in a domestic Twenty20 league match and was withdrawn from their 16-member squad as he needed more time to recover, Sri Lanka Cricket added.

He has been replaced by reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella for the 50-over tournament scheduled to start in the United Arab Emirates this weekend.

Sri Lanka play Bangladesh in their opener on Sept. 15, before meeting Afghanistan two days later.

 
 
 

