Das century takes Bangladesh to below-par 222 in Asia Cup final

September 28, 2018

Opener Liton Das hit a maiden century but Bangladesh failed to post a challenging target for India as they were bowled out for 222 in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Das held the innings together during his 117-ball 121 which featured a dozen boundaries and two sixes but Bangladesh, who were put into bat, were all out in 48.3 overs despite a solid opening stand of 120 with Mehidy Hasan.

Hasan was promoted to open the innings as the pair attacked India’s pace-cum spin India attack.

But once Hasan was caught off Kedhar Jadhav in the 21st over the innings collapsed with Bangladesh losing four more wickets by the time the score reached 151.

Hasan hit three boundaries in his 59-ball 32 while Soumya Sarkar made a 45-ball 33 with a boundary and a six.

Former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 144 and 99 earlier in the tournament, also hold out off Jadhav who finished with 2-41. Rahim made just five.

Bangladesh’s cause was not helped by three run-outs while left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned with the best figures of 3-45.

Defending champions India are seeking their seventh Asia Cup title while Bangladesh have never won the event.

 
 
 

