Cricketers who invented their own shots

Some batsmen have signature shots, moves that are copied by professionals and amateurs alike. Pakistan batting legend Saeed Anwar was known for his wristy cut shot while Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar mastered the art of playing the pull shot and straight drive respectively.

However, not all shots shoot to fame for the right reason. Some batsmen come up with shots that were absurd and entertaining at the same time. SAMAA Digital takes a look at seven cricketers who invented new cricket shots.

Santosh Lal

India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni was known as the inventor of “The Helicopter Shot” until the Indian player revealed in his autobiography that it was Santosh Lal who taught him to play the shot.

AB de Villiers

Known as “Mr 360” for his ability to hit the ball towards all parts of the ground, his “Sweep Six at Fine Leg” is thrilling to watch in cricket matches.

Kevin Pietersen

It was a joy to watch Pietersen bat. He came up with a unique “Switch Hit”. Although controversial, the shot was legitimised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after introducing a new rule.

Rilee Rossouw

Rossouw arguably produced the best shot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 with his “Upper Cut” during a fixture against West Indies. He made some room and cut the ball for a six while jumping into the air.

Tillakaratne Dilshan

The Sri Lankan batsman came up with his “Dil Scoop” when he hits the ball, bowled half-way down the pitch, behind the wicket keeper for a boundary or a six. This shot is quite dangerous to play as well.

Douglas Marillier

Douglas Marillier nearly clinched a famous victory for Zimbabwe against Australia with his famous “Ramp Shot”. He played the yorkers bowled by Glenn McGrath for boundaries towards fine-leg.

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan played a unique shot called the “Reverse Lap” during a game against the West Indies when he hit Ravi Rampaul for a six with his reverse sweep six towards third man region.