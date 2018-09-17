Brock Lesnar unleashes ‘hell’ in the cell

Brock Lesnar laid waste to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman during their Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Appearing for the first time since losing the championship to Reigns, “The Beast Incarnate” barged into the cell during the match.

He hit Reigns and Strowman with broken pieces of tables and delivered his signature F-5 to both superstars

The match came to an end as “The Big Dog” and “Monster among Men” lying flat on their backs with Lesnar standing tall.

It may be a signal of intent that the former WWE Universal Champion is looking for a rematch for the championship.