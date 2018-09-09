Bosnia begin Nations League campaign with win over Northern Ireland

September 9, 2018

Bosnia celebrate a goal against Northern Ireland in their Nations League fixture. Photo: Reuters

Bosnia began their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 victory away to Northern Ireland on Saturday — Haris Duljevic and Elvis Saric on target for the visitors.

Northern Ireland’s Will Grigg scored in stoppage time but it proved a mere consolation.

The hosts had dominated early on but fell behind when Edin Dzeko’s cross was flicked in by Duljevic in the 36th minute.

A defensive mix-up between defender Craig Cathcart and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell allowed Saric to double the lead in the 64th minute.

Northern Ireland were guilty of several wasted opportunities as they made a poor start to a new competition that could offer a secondary route to the Euro 2020 championship.

Austria are the other team in Group B3 with the teams playing each other home and away.

 
 
 

