Batista sure of making a return to the WWE

WWE superstar Dave Batista is sure of making a return to the company because he misses the feeling of competing in the ring, Sky Sports reported.

“I miss the audience, the immediate feedback, the adrenaline rush of the physical performance,” he said. “It’s just something that’s still in me..wrestling,” he said.

He said that he never cut ties with the sports-entertainment company and his return will be at the right time.

Batista added, “As long as that makes sense, I’d love to go back because I miss it.”

His last stint in the WWE was being a member of Evolution alongside Triple H and Randy Orton.

The sports-entertainer is currently promoting an upcoming film named Final Score, which stars Pierce Brosnan.