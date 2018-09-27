Barcelona, Real Madrid face defeat in La Liga fixtures

September 27, 2018

Lionel Messi of Barcelona looks dejected during the La Liga fixture against Leganes

Barcelona and Real Madrid suffered defeats in their respective La Liga matches on Wednesday.

Leganes clinched their first victory of the tournament by overcoming Barcelona 2-1 at home, reported The Independent.

Philippe Coutinho put the Catalan side ahead as he scored in the 12th minute of the game. Nabil El Zhar scored the equalizer for the hosts in the 52nd minute. Oscar Rodriguez Arnaiz netted the winner a minute later.

Hosts Sevilla humbled Real Madrid 3-0 in an one-sided fixture.

Andre Silva fired Sevilla ahead in the 17th minute. He doubled the side’s lead in the 21st minute. Wissam Ben Yedder made it 3-0 in the 39th minute.

It was for the first time since January, 2015 that the two La Liga giants lost on the same night.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are at first and second position in the standings with 13 points each. Atletico Madrid is at 11 points.

 
 
 

