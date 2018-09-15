Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in Asia Cup opener

September 16, 2018

Bangladesh has won Asia Cup opener by defeating Sri Lanka by 137 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Chasing a 262 runs target, the Sri Lankan batsmen couldn’t stay on the pitch and the whole team went back to the pavillion on 124 runs.

Mushfiqur Raheem, the Bangladesh middle-order batsman scored his career best 144 runs and was declared man of the match.

Lasith Maling, the Sri Lankan pacer, took four wickets off 23 runs in his comeback match but even he could not stop Mushfiqur.

Mushrafe Mortaza, the Bangladesh captain, gave credit to Mushfiqur and Mithun for his team’s first victory in the Asia Cup.

“Thanks to Mushfiqur and Mithun. Losing two wickets early is always pressure, but the way they batted it’s nice to see.”

 
 
 

