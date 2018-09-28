Australian batsman D’Arcy Short scores record double century in one-day game

September 28, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Herald Sun

Australia’s D’Arcy Short scored the third highest individual score in men’s one-day cricket during a domestic game.

He played a blistering knock of 257 runs for Western Australia in a one-day fixture against Queensland, which included 23 sixes.

He reached his century in 83 balls. It took him another 45 deliveries to take his total to 200. Sixteen deliveries later, Short raised his bat for his 250.

Short’s 23 sixes are also a record in one-day cricket.

Ali Brown of Surrey remains the top scorer in one-day cricket after scoring 268 runs against Glamorgan in 2002.

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record of highest score in a one-day international when he struck 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

 
 
 

