Asian Games 2018: Pakistan face India for bronze medal in hockey

September 1, 2018

Pakistan will clash against India for the bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 hockey fixture on Saturday.

The match will begin at 03:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan lost their semi-final to Japan 0-1 while India lost their semi-final fixture to Malaysia 2-3 on penalty strokes.

Pakistan missed out on the opportunity to directly qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo following the loss. Pakistan stands at No 34 on the medals table with four bronze medals to its name.

India is placed at No 8 with 67 medals — 15 golds, 23 silver and 29 bronze.

 
 
 

