Asia Cup: Hong Kong’s Aizaz Khan excited to face his icon Aamir

Hong Kong fast bowler Aizaz Khan said that it would a great feeling to play against his hero Muhammad Aamir when his team faces Pakistan on September 16 in its first Asia Cup match.

“I follow Mohammed Amir quite a lot and it will be my first time playing against him,” Khan said. “I am really excited.”

Hong Kong qualified for the six-nation tournament after defeating UAE by two wickets in the final of the Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

“I never thought I would play against him,” the 25-year-old said.

Khan said that his teammates are ready to face two tough teams, Pakistan and India, at the Asia Cup.

“We have been training hard and we have got a very balanced side, we have got some good batsmen and we have a good bowling line-up as well, so I think we will do well,” he told Khaleej Times.