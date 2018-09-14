Asia Cup: Hong Kong’s Aizaz Khan excited to face his icon Aamir

September 14, 2018

ICC Photo

Hong Kong fast bowler Aizaz Khan said that it would a great feeling to play against his hero Muhammad Aamir when his team faces Pakistan on September 16 in its first Asia Cup match.

“I follow Mohammed Amir quite a lot and it will be my first time playing against him,” Khan said. “I am really excited.”

Hong Kong qualified for the six-nation tournament after defeating UAE by two wickets in the final of the Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

“I never thought I would play against him,” the 25-year-old said.

Khan said that his teammates are ready to face two tough teams, Pakistan and India, at the Asia Cup.

“We have been training hard and we have got a very balanced side, we have got some good batsmen and we have a good bowling line-up as well, so I think we will do well,” he told Khaleej Times.

 
 
 

See Also

Bangladesh to play Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2018 opener

September 14, 2018 2:18 pm

Groundwater won’t be free anymore, says the Supreme Court

September 14, 2018 1:44 pm

MS Dhoni stands by his decision to hand over captaincy to Virat Kohli

September 14, 2018 9:20 am

Asia Cup 2018: Online tickets for Pak-India fixture are up for sale

September 13, 2018 5:35 pm

V Corps Karachi clinches All Pakistan Polo Tournament

September 13, 2018 3:59 pm

Pakistan puts on a decent show at the SAFF Championship 2018

September 13, 2018 3:57 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.