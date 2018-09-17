Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in must-win fixture

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the third fixture of the Asia Cup 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Group B match will start at 4:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Five-time champions Sri Lanka are on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. They lost their first game to Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are eyeing a winning start.

Sri Lanka (squad): Angelo Mathews (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella and Shehan Jayasuriya.

Afghanistan (squad): Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad and Sharafuddin Ashraf