Asia Cup: Hong Kong elect to bat against Pakistan

September 16, 2018

Hong Kong won the toss and are batting in their Asia Cup 2018 fixture against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. 

The match will kickoff at 4:30pm PST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, while speaking to the media on Saturday, said that he doesn’t consider any team weak. He said that the Pakistan cricket team will give it their all to win the tournament.

“We are fully prepared,” he added.

On the other hand, Hong Kong is also determined to make a strong impression in the match against Pakistan.

Hong Kong has been playing consistently since 2014, playing against the likes of Afghanistan and Ireland. Earlier this year, they impressed all by securing a win against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifiers.

Hong Kong qualified for the six-nation tournament after defeating the UAE by two wickets in the final of the Asia Cup Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur.

Pakistan, India and Hong Kong are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four and the top two teams from Super Four will play the September 28 final in Dubai.

Five Asia Cup matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

 
 
 

