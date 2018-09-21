Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan to clash with Afghanistan

Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan had won their opening match against Hong Kong by eight wickets but lost their second match to India by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in their opening clash by 91 runs and defeated Bangladesh by 136 runs in the other Super Four clash. India will be taking on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (PST).