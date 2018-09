Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Bangladesh to play for final spot

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play their Super Four stage fixture on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2018 final.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will play India in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Pakistan won its Super Four fixture against Afghanistan by three wickets but lost to India by nine wickets. Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket loss to India but went on to beat Afghanistan by three runs.

The match will begin at 4:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes.