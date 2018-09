The online tickets for the high octane Pakistan-India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19 are up for grabs.

The stadium can accommodate upto 25,000 spectators. The tickets for the match are expected to be sold out within a few days.

Pakistan and India will be playing at the venue for the first time.

The green shirts are placed in Group A which also includes Hong Kong.

The match between Hong Kong will be on September 16.