Asia Cup 2018: India to play Afghanistan in Super Four stage

India will play Afghanistan in their Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 4:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

India have already qualified for the final. They picked up easy wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan were eliminated from the competition following close defeats to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India tops the Super Four stage, standing with four points and Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table without a point.