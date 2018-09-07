Asia Cup 2018: For Shoaib Malik, Pak-India match is ‘just another cricket game’

September 7, 2018

Shoaib Malik has said that he will play the Asia Cup 2018 game against India like its any other cricket match. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistani captain Shoaib Malik has said that for him the Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2018 fixture is just like any other cricket match. 

Malik also advised his team mates to not be under pressure during the Pakistan-India match and treat it like just another match.

He said that the team’s top order is performing well and is expected to continue their good performance in the tournament. To win a game in ODI format, a team needs to have at least 2-3 wicket taking bowlers, the former captain said.

Pakistan will play its Asia Cup 2018 match against India on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

 
 
 

