Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh bat against Afghanistan in Super Four fixture

Bangladesh won the toss and are batting against Afghanistan in their Super Four stage fixture of the 2018 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides had lost their first games of the Super Four stage.

Bangladesh lost to India by seven wickets and Afghanistan suffered a three-wicket defeat to Pakistan on Friday.

Teams:

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket keeper), Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mahsrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Islam.

Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wicket keeper), Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.