Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh bat against Afghanistan in Super Four fixture

September 23, 2018

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh won the toss and are batting against Afghanistan in their Super Four stage fixture of the 2018 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides had lost their first games of the Super Four stage.

Bangladesh lost to India by seven wickets and Afghanistan suffered a three-wicket defeat to Pakistan on Friday.

Teams:

 

Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Nazmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket keeper), Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Mahsrafe Mortaza (captain), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Nazmul Islam.

Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wicket keeper), Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

 
 
 

See Also

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India – Super Four – Live Score Updates

September 23, 2018 5:10 pm

Silly Point team prediction on Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2018 Super Four fixture

September 23, 2018 4:00 pm

Don’t call white folks racist, if you can’t stand Afghans and Bengalis

September 22, 2018 9:50 pm

Imran Khan’s citizenship plan: No country for new men?

September 22, 2018 9:48 pm

Hasan, Asghar, Rashid fined for violating ICC code of conduct

September 22, 2018 3:11 pm

Smith, Warner make smashing return to Australian cricket

September 22, 2018 2:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.