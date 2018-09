Umar Akmal has been accused of inciting his teammates to throw cricket balls at the batsman during a first-class game.

Test cricketer Usman Salahuddin claimed that Akmal used inappropriate language and encouraged his teammates to throw the ball at him.

Salahuddin tried to hit Khurram Shehzad with his bat when the ball came towards him.

The match referee fined Salahuddin and Shehzad 50% of their match fees. No action has been taken against Akmal yet.