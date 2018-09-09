Aik Awam Unity Cup: The battle for the quarterfinal spots is on

The battle for the quarterfinal stage in the Aik Awam Unity Cup began as four matches in the Round of 16 were played on Saturday.

Al Wajid FC, Young Meeran FC and National Fighters FC won their Round of 16 matches at the Gizri Playground and have progressed to the next stage of the competition.

Al Wajid FC brush aside Young Tughlaq

Al Wajid picked up a 2-0 victory over Young Tughlaq.

Irtiza opened the scoring for the side in the 19th minute and Zafar netted the second goal in the 50th minute.

Young Meeran FC hold nerve against Kemari Union

The Round of 16 fixture between Young Meeran FC and Kemari Union went down to the wire but it was the Meeran side which emerged victorious.

Behzaad provided the start Young Meeran was looking for as he scored in the 18th and 21st minutes.

Hussain managed to pull a goal back for Kemari in the 63rd minute but it was not enough to secure a victory.

National Fighters edge past Gizri Brothers

The National Fighters clinched a 1-0 win over the Gizri Brothers. Sufiyan scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

An untoward incident

The result of the fourth match between the Light of Baloch and Moosa Lashari FC has been put on hold following an altercation between fans and referees.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Light of Baloch emerged victorious on penalties.

An altercation took place between the supporters of the winning team and the referees.

Jibran Nasir, one of the event’s organisers, said that the teams are responsible for the behaviour of their fans according to the tournament rules and disciplinary action has been taken.

“The technical committee of the tournament will decide appropriate action. Till then the result won’t be announced.”

The Aik Awam Unity Cup is being organised by the Elaj Trust and Aik Awam Movement to commemorate Defence Day and pay tribute to the footballers of the country.

Teams registered under the Sindh Football Association are taking part in the event.

The winning team will get a cash prize of Rs100,000 while the runners-up will be awarded Rs50,000.

The teams which finish at third and fourth place will be awarded Rs25,000 each.

The winners of the player of the tournament, golden boot and golden glove awards will be awarded Rs15,000.

SAMAA Digital is the official media partner of the event.