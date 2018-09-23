Bangladesh hold nerve to eliminate Afghanistan from Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh edged past Afghanistan by three wickets in the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Bangladesh, electing to bat, made 249/7 in their 50 overs. Mahmudullah and Imrul made 74 and 72 runs respectively.

Liton Das scored 41 runs for the side.

Aftab Alam grabbed three wickets for Afghanistan. Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Rashid Khan took one wicket wicket each in the match.

Afghanistan were three runs short of the target as they managed 246/7 in their 50 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi made 71 runs while Mohammad Shahzad made 53 runs.

Skipper Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi chipped in with the 39 and 38 runs respectively.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah got one wicket each as well.

Afghanistan has been eliminated from the competition after having lost both of its matches in the Super Four stage. They will play against India in a dead rubber game on September 25th in Dubai.

Bangladesh will play Pakistan for a place in the final on September 26 in Abu Dhabi.