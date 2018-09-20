Afghanistan bat against Bangladesh in Asia Cup fixture

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in the sixth game of the 2018 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Afghanistan have made one change to their side as Samiullah Shenwari replaces Najibullah Zadran.

Abu Hider and Nazmul Hossain are making their ODI debuts for Bangladesh.

The two sides have already qualified for the Super Four stage of the competition.

Bangladesh had beaten Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the opening game of the tournament on September 15 . Afghanistan eliminated Sri Lanka from the competition as they won the game by 91 runs on September 17.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played five games against each other out of which Bangladesh has won three matches.