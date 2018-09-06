A look back at Saeed Anwar’s historic 194 runs against India on his 50th birthday

September 6, 2018

Saeed Anwar of Pakistan in action against India during the sixth fixture of the Independence Cup . Photo: AFP

Happy 50th birthday to Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar. The prolific left-handed batsman was born on September 6, 1968 in Karachi.

Anwar was an exquisite stroke player who could score boundaries on any part of the ground. He did not rely on strength but played with instincts and placed the ball in the gaps.

He scored 4,052 test and 8,824 ODI runs during his career. He scored a world record by scoring 194 runs against India in Chennai in the sixth ODI of the Independence Cup.

Pakistan were able to score a mammoth total of 328/5 in the fixture thanks to Anwar’s contribution. He scored 22 boundaries and five sixes in the process.

India managed 292 on the board and lost the match by 35 runs.

 
 
 

