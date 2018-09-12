12-year-old Indonesian athlete becomes youngest Asian Games medal winner

September 1, 2018

Indonesia’s Bunga Nyimas Cinta became the youngest athlete to win a medal at the Asian Games.

The 12-year old secured the bronze medal in women’s skateboarding competition.

It was another dream moment for the athlete as she achieved the feat on her mother’s 35th birthday.

“This medal is a birthday gift for my mother,” Bunga said. She won the medal with a final score of 19.8 points.

The Philippines’ Margielyn Didal bagged the gold with 30.40 points while Kaya Isa of Japan took silver with 25.00 points.

Bunga was born to Didiet Rio and Ika Damayanti on April 13, 2006 and is the eldest of three siblings.

 
 
 

