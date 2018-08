The Vitality Blast fixture between Leicestershire and Derbyshire in Derby was abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

Leicestershire were 103/4 in the 14.3 overs when rain interrupted play.

Ateeq Javid was not out at 28 runs while Colin Ackermann made 24 runs for the team. Neil Dexter and Harry Swindells scored 15 runs each as well.

Ravi Rampaul, Lockie Ferguson, Hardus Viljoen and Alex Hughes grabbed a wicket each for Derbyshire.