Tsitsipas sends Djokovic packing from Rogers Cup

August 10, 2018
AFP

Novak Djokovic in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas (unseen) in the Rogers Cup match at Montreal. Photo: Rogers Cup

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas secured the biggest win of his career when he sent Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic packing in the third round of the Rogers Cup with a stunning 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 win on Thursday.

Top seed Rafa Nadal battled past Swiss wild card Stan Wawrinka 7-5 7-6(4) and will next meet Marin Cilic, who took down Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2.

A confident Tsitsipas sent a blistering forehand to the back corner while the ninth-seeded Serbian was heading the other way on his first match point to secure the win before looking at his box in disbelief.

“It’s a dream of any kid out there in this world, any kid that’s playing tennis, to beat these kinds of players, so I can call it the best moment of my life,” a shocked Tsitsipas said in an on-court interview. “I never expected to beat such a top-ranked player and such a high-respected player like Novak.”

Tsitsipas, who turns 20 on Sunday, relied on his serve and forehand combination to get by Djokovic, who was competing in his first tournament since collecting his 13th grand slam title at the All England Club last month.

 
 
 

