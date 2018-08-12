This year’s Independence Day celebrations include cycle and donkey races

More than 70 cyclists took part in the 'Jashan-e-Azadi Cycle Race' which started and finished at II Chundrigar Road.The Sui Southern Gas Company's Wazir won the cycle race."I am ecstatic on the win," he said while speaking to the media. "This is my third Jashan-e-Azadi cycle race victory."Meanwhile, Naya Daur won the 'Jashan-e-Azadi Donkey Race' while Bara Poonch and Achanak clinched second and third places respectively.