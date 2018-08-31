The Rock is returning to WWE ring for one more match

August 31, 2018

The people’s champion, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is considering taking a break from the Hollywood as he recently stated that he would love to return to the ring for one more match.

“I can’t wait to get back into a WWE ring,” Express UK quoted him as saying. “There’s nothing like [being] inside a WWE ring because there’s certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none.”

Sky Bet has placed The Rock as the favourite to win next year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match for the second time in his career.

The Rock won the 2000 battle royal in by eliminating 500-pound Big Show.

 
 
 

