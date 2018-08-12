The Pakistan football team has left for Indonesia to play in the Asian Games 2018

The Pakistani football team departed for Jakarta in Indonesia on Sunday to take part in the Asian Games 2018.

Saddam Hussain is leading the 22-member side while Saqib Hanif has been named his deputy.

The side will play its first game of the qualifying round against Vietnam on August 14.

Pakistan is participating in an international event after a span of three years. Coach José Antonio Nogueira said that the team has to put on a good show as there will be tough competition.

He added that Pakistan will play tough matches in the pool stage and will hopefully achieve good results.